Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Dry Monday before active Tuesday

Wintry weather returns along with heavy rain
476495452_1259986585071041_2423575459790004214_n.jpg
wlex
476495452_1259986585071041_2423575459790004214_n.jpg
476481212_1659683698310083_1973504792604547743_n.jpg
476496499_3031981966955688_6722967239689830104_n.jpg
Posted

As we finish up our weekend, we have cool temperatures and a few light rain showers in southern KY that are moving out. Upon starting the new work week, we have quiet weather inbound. We should see a nice amount of sun and dry weather as high temperatures reach the low/mid 40s again.

Then, we will turn our attention to Tuesday when a large system with a lot of moisture moves in. Expect a very soggy and potentially wintry morning commute as rain is likely for southern KY while central and northern KY see a mix or all snow. The precipitation will come down heavy at times. At this point, areas along I-64 are more likely to pick up a fast 2 to 4 inches of snow. Temperatures are expected to warm a bit by early afternoon, changing everything over to rain.

There are limiting factors, however. The air temperature will play a large role in who sees what, as well as the ground temperatures. This round, unfortunately, is one of three coming in this week. The other rounds are likely to be all or nearly all rain, so flooding is going to be a concern. Stay weather aware.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18