Dry Monday before active Tuesday

As we finish up our weekend, we have cool temperatures and a few light rain showers in southern KY that are moving out. Upon starting the new work week, we have quiet weather inbound. We should see a nice amount of sun and dry weather as high temperatures reach the low/mid 40s again.

Then, we will turn our attention to Tuesday when a large system with a lot of moisture moves in. Expect a very soggy and potentially wintry morning commute as rain is likely for southern KY while central and northern KY see a mix or all snow. The precipitation will come down heavy at times. At this point, areas along I-64 are more likely to pick up a fast 2 to 4 inches of snow. Temperatures are expected to warm a bit by early afternoon, changing everything over to rain.

There are limiting factors, however. The air temperature will play a large role in who sees what, as well as the ground temperatures. This round, unfortunately, is one of three coming in this week. The other rounds are likely to be all or nearly all rain, so flooding is going to be a concern. Stay weather aware.