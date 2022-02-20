Dry Presidents' Day before much rain

This Sunday has been so nice and hopefully you've had a chance to enjoy the sunshine and mild feel. If not, you have another day to enjoy tomorrow. Clear skies tonight will push our temperatures to around 40 degrees but that is much nicer than the past few nights. Presidents' Day will begin nice with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase toward the second half of the day. Rain will stay away until late evening. A couple of showers may roll in past evening commute time, but the bulk of the rain will move in overnight and into Tuesday.

Tuesday does look to be more active with a cold front keeping rain on the moderate to heavy side plus a few thunderstorms. The ground is already full of moisture and we will be adding a whole lot more as this week wears on. There will be a few rounds of rain and with every one, we add more to the flooding potential. Weather models suggest a total of 3 to 4 inches of rain by the time the week is over. We will keep an eye out for flooding around the state and also river and stream flooding as those are already running pretty high.

The temperature will be nice to start the week (60s), but once the cold front moves through midweek, we will see highs dropping and staying in the 30s and 40s again with lows returning to the teens by next weekend. Snow chances are low, but we could see some mixing at times this week.