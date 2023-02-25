Dry, quiet Sunday

Things have been pretty quiet so far this week, minus some rain activity earlier today. That made the ground wet, but it was not a lot of rain. Sunday is looking dry, but we will hang onto the cloud cover. The morning will be chilly (30s), but we will warm up quickly into the upper 50s through the afternoon. We have our eyes set on Monday as another storm system will be barreling through the Commonwealth. This system has the potential to bring strong storms to the Midwest tomorrow, but will weaken some before arriving on our door step. Still, the main threat will be very strong winds. It's nearly certain that we see another Wind Advisory for Monday. Tuesday through Wednesday will calm back down and we keep nice temperatures around too. At this point, there is a small chance for some mixing rain/snow showers Friday into the night, but the majority of the new week will hold above average temperatures as per usual.