Dry right before Christmas

It's been another nice, mild day with some sun. Clouds have moved in this afternoon and even a stray shower has pushed into western KY, but most have kept dry. Temperatures reached the mid 50s and we will likely keep there through Friday and into the upper 50s/60 degrees by the holiday weekend. Christmas Eve looks to be warm with a stray shower, but most of the rain won't arrive until Christmas Day. If you are seeking a White Christmas, you certainly won't find it in Kentucky, nor much of the U.S. It is possible we could even hear a rumble of thunder, too. As we move beyond Christmas, we will experience temperatures dipping back near normal (mid 40s). The long range forecast does look a bit colder.