Dry Saturday for All the Events

It is a quiet start to the weekend which we won't complain about since we had a pretty active week with heavy rain, flooding and strong storms. We are rolling into our weekend with dry grounds, but there is some fog to start the day. Eastern KY had more dense fog than anywhere else in the state. Give yourself some extra travel time and take it easy. As we move on through our Saturday, the weather looks like it will cooperate with any outdoor event you may be wanting to attend today. Keeneland fall meet kicked off yesterday and today will remain dry for the races. UK takes on LSU later this evening and we'll see nice, dry weather for that as well. Temperatures will run up near 80 degrees today so it will be warm especially for this time of the year.

We should be dipping down to the low 70s for high temperatures now and we may not see those numbers for another week still yet. Enjoy the warmth while it's here! We have another spectacular day Sunday too with even more sun and warmer air. Temperatures will likely remain in the low 80s for a few days into next week too as we stay mostly dry. There is a chance of a stray shower on Tuesday then a stronger cold front coming later in the week. That front will hopefully help us to finally see some more fall-like temps by the weekend.