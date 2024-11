Happy Tuesday! It has been a beautiful clear day, and our evening will be much of the same. After the sun goes down we cool to the mid/upper 40s. We wake up in the upper 30s on Wednesday, but our afternoon will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances ramp up tomorrow evening with widespread showers into the night/overnight into Thursday. This will be a good soak, with any where from 1/2 and inch to over an inch of rainfall possible.

Have a great evening!