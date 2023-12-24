Dry, warm Christmas Eve

It was a pretty soggy Saturday and start to the holiday weekend, but we have improvements coming up tomorrow. Tonight we will stay cloudy with lows in the mid 40s. Sunday looks to be the most quiet of the weekend days as rain will take a small break and we should even squeeze out some sunshine later in the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will be the warmest...in the low to mid 60s putting us a good 15 degrees above normal range! Enjoy that warmth because we'll see much cooler air arrive in time to ring in the new year. Christmas Day will bring more steady and soaking rain showers keeping it soggy yet again, so be aware if you are planning to travel Monday. Scattered rain chances will remain in the forecast through next week, as well.