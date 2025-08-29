Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dry, warm for Game Day Saturday

Temperatures creeping up into low 80s
After a lovely stretch of weather this week, we have more of it ahead for our Labor Day weekend. The temperatures won't be as cool tonight, therefore, we'll warm up just a touch more on Saturday. The first UK football game of the season will have some fantastic weather, but a lot of sun, so be sure to pack the sunscreen. Afternoon high temperatures should not have a problem reaching the low 80s and the same will come on Sunday. Dry weather is persisting, but there is some slightly higher hope for more rain showers coming in mid next week. This chance for rain will arrive with another cold front which will also bring our temperatures back down to below normal....by quite a bit.

