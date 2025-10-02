Dry weather/drought lingers

It has been another nice, dry stretch of weather for us this week, but we are back to needing rain. The rain we got last week helped, but the drought monitor has been updated and still shows most of the state under some level of drought. Our rain chances remain next to zero for Friday and the weekend. We have a lot of sunshine ahead for the next 3 days so whatever you have planned, be sure to add the water and sunscreen. Temperatures will reside in the low to mid 80s. Early next week, our series of high pressures will end and we'll add the chance for rain showers and maybe a storm or two. A cold front on Wednesday will help to lower our temperatures to the 70s for a few days.