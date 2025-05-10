Dry weather one more day

Some more sunshine is in store for us as we roll into Mother's Day on Sunday. We will mostly stay quiet and dry, but we're watching a storm system south of us. If this moves north, southern KY could squeeze out a stray shower in the late evening, otherwise we'll just see a touch more in the way of cloud cover. Afternoon high temperatures should have no problems reaching the mid to upper 70s across the state. Enjoy the dry day because more rain and thunderstorms will ramp up as we hit Monday. Monday through Wednesday will hold scattered thundershowers with temperatures in the 70s. As rain chances wind down a little later in the week, temperatures will start to move up into the low/mid 80s.