Dry weather stretch coming

After a few active, rough weather days for some, we are going to see a nicer/calmer pattern begin to set up shop as we shift into weekend mode. The heavy/torrential rain is looking likely for southern KY this evening before wrapping up overnight. The risk for flooding is mostly centered over Tennessee, but southern KY will see some soaking rain out of it. Remember, if flooding does occur where you live, ALWAYS avoid driving through flooded roads! The severe thunderstorm threat is not great, but we will keep an eye on it. Once we get past midnight or so, things will really start to quiet down.

Many models have Friday fully dry. A stray rain shower can't be ruled out, but by far the worst will be done by then. As we look forward to the weekend, we have much nicer weather inbound for both Saturday and Sunday. Today's cold front will send the humidity packing and by late Friday, dew points will drop off to the low 60s...then upper 50s by Sunday! That will feel much more comfortable making it capable to do things outdoors for a change. We will welcome the sunshine, too. High temperatures will keep to the low/mid 80s for several days before we take back off into the upper 80s/low 90s next work week through the end of July.