Drier, cooler start to the week

Both weekend days have been active. Saturday was the more obvious active day with damaging storms, but we've seen several showers falling today while we've stayed warm. We will dry out overnight and that is when you will be able to notice more of a dip in humidity and warmth, too. Monday is looking better as we hold onto clouds to start the day, then gradually see the sunshine return. Dew point temperatures will drop as low as the 40s by Tuesday! The work week ahead looks fantastic as we remain dry and see temperatures in the upper 70s for a couple of days. This will feel more comfortable with the lower humidity. Summer lets us know it is not finished as we push back into the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of next weekend.