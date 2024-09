Happy Monday! Overcast skies continued to stick around today and into our evening, we remain drier, but a few showers will be possible late on Tuesday along a cold front. Rain will be light and isolated, and most will stay dry. Watch out for morning fog tomorrow as well. Highs reach the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon with a small cool down on Wednesday. We warm up again to the upper 70s/low 80s on Thursday with a lot more sunshine.

Have a great evening!