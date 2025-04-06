Watch Now
Drying out and getting cooler

River flooding is still ongoing
The last 4 days have been rough, but we are past the worst of the rain. It is still raining this evening and will continue for much of the overnight, but will be on the lighter side. The rain might be ending, but the river flooding will be ongoing for a couple more days. Many rivers will crest in the major flood stage, some even breaking record height. Eventually, the entire system will leave us and we'll dry out into Monday. We are even looking for some sun to return tomorrow afternoon, but we stay cool...in the mid 50s. Monday night will push temperatures into the mid 20s sparking a Freeze Watch until Tuesday morning. Be sure to care for the tender plants. Dry weather will stay put until midweek, but another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Thursday and possibly linger until Friday. The temperature trend will be cool for a while with a gradual warming trend late week and into next weekend.

