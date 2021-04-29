Drying Out for Derby Weekend

Plenty of rain has fallen here in Kentucky leaving us with two gloomy days, but much nicer weather is coming soon. The slow-moving cold front is responsible for the wet weather and even some flash flooding taking place in western KY near Louisville. The Flash Flood Watch remains in place until 8 pm as the rain will wrap up around that time. Once we see the end of the rain, skies will clear pretty quickly overnight which will also cause temperatures to drop off in the low 50s. Friday will bring us slightly cooler air again and you will notice it feeling less humid too.

The high temperature trend will rest in the mid 60s Friday and the upper 60s, pushing 70 degrees, on Saturday. Drier air will flow in from the northwest as we welcome the sunshine back, but the breezy winds will make the air feel cooler. Be sure to wear the sunscreen if out at the Derby or even outside here at home.

The rest of the weekend will remain dry too with a few extra clouds on Sunday. The rainy pattern makes a comeback as we roll into the first few days of May next week. Monday through Wednesday at least will hold several shower chances plus a thunderstorm or two.