Drying out for Friday

Plenty of rain is falling over the state this evening with most of it wrapping up late tonight, just in time to dry out for about a day. Friday will be much less active and we should even get in on some sun time too. Our next weather system will hold less impact, however, there could be some snow involved. A quick clipper will bring in a few rain showers mixed with snow mainly for northern KY with a chance for minor accumulation into Saturday morning. Saturday will certainly be the coldest day of the next several as we stay in the 30s much of the day. We are right back to the 50s, though, on Sunday and it's up and up next week. With temperatures back well into the 60s, we have a chance to see a strong thunderstorm or two mid week.