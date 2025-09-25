Drying out for Friday and weekend

As our Thursday is wrapping up, we have just an isolated shower or two leftover from the cold front, but we will be drying as we move through the night and into Friday. Tomorrow will bring us more sunshine in the wake of the front as well as drier air. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s one more day before we take off to the low 80s for the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, it is looking really nice with plenty of sun and dry weather continuing. This will be great for any festivals or activities going on around you. Next week, and the start of October, still looks to be dry for the most part with temperatures keeping in the low 80s.