Drying Out For the Beginning of the Week

Happy Sunday! We are staying dry today with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. We will start the morning off with plenty of cloud cover, but the sunshine will start peaking out by late afternoon. The start of the work week also looks to be dry with temperatures in the mid-40s on Monday but, don't get used to it. We will warm back up the low/mid 50s by the middle of the week. More rain/storms will develop on Wednesday, giving us another good soak. High temperatures will drop down to the mid 30s by Friday with rain/snow chances. We will keep close on this over the next few days!

Have a great day!