Drying out into the weekend

The wrap of the work week has been quite different than many of the previous work days as we returned to a more dreary sky with showers. Light rain will wrap up late afternoon before we fully dry out and see some sky-clearing tonight. Temperatures will turn cooler tonight, dropping into the low and mid 40s. Saturday will be a cooler day as well, but we get the full sunshine back! That will help us into the low or mid 60s, with an even cooler day coming up Sunday (upper 50s). Both weekend days should stay dry aside from a very small shower chance in southern KY on Sunday. Our temperature trend will be running cooler than normal for a few days into next week, but rain chances remain on the low side.