Drying out this weekend

The end of the work week has been a little rainy and definitely gloomy as the last of the rain has pushed on out. Temperatures are also quite chilly for mid April, but we are going to move into some warmth soon. Before that, we have a Frost Advisory in effect tonight starting at 2 am and lasting until 9 am. Cover the tender plants! The weekend looks nicer as we at least dry out. Rain chances are near zero both days and we'll warm to the mid 60s by Sunday. A bit more warmth will move in on Monday (low 70s), but that warmth brings in another shot at showers and some thunder. Several more rain chances will linger through next work week as well and temperatures will run around 60 degrees on average.

