Early August heats up

Our first weekend in August hasn't been too bad, but we did have several storms yesterday with heavy rain. The leftover showers have been around today, but they, too, are on their way out of the state. Look for light showers until late evening before they fade overnight as temperatures fall back into the mid 60s. Monday will begin with clouds, some drizzle and possibly patchy fog, but that won't be the case for the whole day. As the low pressure shifts east, eventually I think we will see some sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will reach the low 80s again. The temperature trend this week will be on the rise. It is likely we hit the mid 80s by Tuesday then the upper 80s by the end of the week. We'll see almost daily chances for thundershowers, too.