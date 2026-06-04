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Early June is heating up

Friday will hit the mid 80s, as will the weekend
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Posted

Our quiet Thursday will wind down with temperatures eventually dropping into the low 60s. Friday is another day under high pressure so that means we get more sun mixed with a few high clouds and stay completely dry. Most of the upcoming weekend looks dry as well except for a boundary which will push our rain/storm chances up a bit on Sunday. Each day, afternoon high temperatures should not have an issue reaching the mid 80s. If we see several showers in a day, then that will hold temperatures down just a bit, otherwise we'll stay above normal. Most of next week brings shower and storm chances along with more heat. We are looking at the upper 80s/90 degrees by late next week.

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