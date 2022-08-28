Early week becomes more active

The weekend has been a nice one if you don't mind the heat! High temperatures today reached the low 90s and heat index values pressed into the mid and upper 90s for some especially west. Now that we are rolling into a new work week, we see another weather transition coming. Until tomorrow, we will stay quiet and warm overnight. Monday will begin dry with sun, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive with a cold front in the afternoon/dinner time. Most of the rain will be hit and miss tomorrow, but will still hold the capability of heavy rain. The storm action ramps up overnight Monday into Tuesday with the passage of the front. A stronger storm cannot be ruled out though chances for severe storms will likely remain northwest of us.

Once the front leaves us, in the wake, we'll quickly see skies clearing out and temperatures dipping to the low/mid 80s for midweek. Humidity takes a bit hit as well, so it will feel much more comfortable mid and late week. Slowly, temperatures rebound to the upper 80s by the weekend with another storm system possible.