Early week looks warm and dry

The sunshine finally returned today! It has been a beauty of a day, but still a little cool at times and also windy. As we move into a new work week, we'll get a nice warm-up for Monday and we keep dry. Tuesday and beyond, we turn more active as a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move in. Tuesday holds the chance for strong to severe storms and central and northern KY will be under a slight risk for severe weather that evening. Wednesday through Friday continues the rainy/stormy trend, but once everything is said and done, Derby day looks good! The temperature trend will be running warmer than normal all week with the exception of Derby Day (upper 60s).