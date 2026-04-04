Easter Sunday is a lot cooler

Saturday brought us dry grounds for most of the day along with temperatures in the low 80s, but the cold front is coming. Showers and thunderstorms will be around beginning around 7 pm and lasting into the night. A few strong wind gusts and some heavy rain will accompany storms, but the threat for severe storms remains north of Kentucky. That being said, we could still see a good amount of lightning and wind with any thunderstorm tonight. Once the cold front passes east, a few light rain showers may be left in eastern KY by sunrise Easter, but Lexington will be dry by then. Temperatures will be quite chilly for us all day, with highs only reaching the upper 50s later in the afternoon. Sunny skies will be the name of the game for much of Sunday and beyond into the new work week. We'll stay cool for a couple of days then hit the 60s/70s by midweek.