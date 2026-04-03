Easter weekend brings spring showers

After a gloomy, wet start to our Friday, things have shaped up nicely and we are really warm this evening. Highs pressed into the low 80s again, making 3 straight days in the 80s to start April. As we head into the Easter weekend, we have more showers and storms in the pipeline, but the whole weekend will not be a washout. The best chance for rain will be later in the day Saturday. Until then, showers will be spotty or hit and miss. The cold front will swing through Saturday evening and into the night. Storms are likely with some strong winds mainly in northern KY.

After the front, we might dry out just in time for sunrise Sunday, but temperatures will be a whole lot cooler. Sunday will only rise to the upper 50s in the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will only make it to the low/mid 50s plus a couple of chances for frost early in the mornings. Later in the week, we warm back to more spring-like temperatures.