End of the weekend looks fantastic

Saturday was just terrific weather wise, and we get another great one on Sunday as we keep the mid 70s around for highs. It'll be a cool start to the day with overnight lows down to the mid 40s. Sunday will bring us full sunshine again and, of course, we will remain dry. In fact, for the next 5 or so days we will be dry. Our next rain chance doesn't return until late in the week. Until then, we will see multiple days of sun and gradually warming temperatures. By midweek, we will be right back into the upper 80s as summer is still letting us know it is not finished yet.