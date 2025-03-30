Enhanced risk for severe storms tonight

Stay weather aware this evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible late tonight and overnight into Monday. The majority of central Kentucky will be under an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe storms. The first part of your Sunday will be cloudy with a few showers and storms popping up in the morning/early afternoon. Most of these will stay sub-severe. Late tonight a cold front will approach the state, along it will be a strong line of storms. Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall will all be possible. The highest chance for tornadoes will be in western Kentucky, but it is a good idea to be prepared. The strongest storms will most likely be overnight, so be sure to have a way to get watches and warnings. After the front passes, we cool down for the first part of the week before we warm up again. Rain and storm chances also ramp back up to end the work week.

Stay safe and stay aware!