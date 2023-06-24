Enhanced severe storm risk for Sunday

After a mostly quiet Saturday, we are gearing up for the potential for severe thunderstorms through the day Sunday. We have a large low pressure complete with moisture and heat moving our way. All modes of severe weather are possible, but our main widespread threat will be high/damaging wind. Wind gusts may exceed 60, even 70 mph at times with this storm system. There is also a decent chance for not only severe hail (1 inch) but also significant hail (2" or larger). This threat is mostly west of Lexington but includes Louisville. Tornadoes are also possible (between 2 and 5%). Most of our viewing area is under an Enhanced risk (3 out of 5 level).

Two waves of rain/storms are likely tomorrow. In between the waves might be sunshine and that will push our temperatures well into the upper 80s/low 90s. The first wave looks to come in late morning and many models hint at it falling apart and not doing much for our area or it clipping southern KY and missing Lexington. The second wave may not arrive until late evening into the night (8 pm to midnight) so we will need to be on guard if sleeping. Have a plan now for severe weather and certainly have ways to receive warnings and wake up in the event of a severe storm. Some models have the strongest storms coming in late afternoon to evening so timing is still being worked out. This is an ever-evolving and changing situation which is why you need to stay tuned.

Once we get past Sunday, rain likely lingers into Monday then we gradually dry toward mid week as temperatures remain in the mid 80s several days. We, at least, get two sunny days out of the week before another round of storms rolls in late week/next weekend.