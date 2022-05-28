Even Brighter Sunday

Today, we welcomed more sunshine back to the Bluegrass, but still saw many clouds around in the afternoon. Clouds will soon clear leaving us with some spectacular weather for Sunday. There are many things going on this weekend like Memorial Day plus lots of graduations and the weather is certainly going to cooperate! We have high temperatures set for the low 80s Sunday afternoon. Remember as you enjoy time outdoors that the UV rays will be strong so sunburn time will drop in the afternoon. It will only take 10-15 minutes to burn in the peak of the heat around 2 pm or so. Please wear sunscreen or stay in the shade.

The great weather will continue into Memorial Day itself with sunshine and the heat really cranking up to the upper 80s. By Tuesday and Wednesday we're looking at numbers closer to 90 degrees—perfect for the pool! Enjoy the dry stretch while it's here because we will have rain chances returning later in the week.