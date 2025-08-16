Even higher heat ahead

So far this weekend has been mostly hot and quiet except for some areas picking up some showers and storms. Many of these have been scattered about southern KY this afternoon and will continue to fade into the night, but a quick shot at more rain will arrive early Sunday morning. This complex will likely weaken as it moves south, but there's still a chance you will need the umbrella first thing in the morning then the heat returns. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s for Sunday and linger through midweek as well. Heat index values could push up near 100 degrees again. This wave of heat will subside as we push toward late week...that's when we get back to the mid 80s. Early week should stay dry then more rain and storm chances arrive mid and late week.