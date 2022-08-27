Even hotter on Sunday

Our Saturday has been a fine one as we've seen plenty of sunshine and a lot of heat. High temperatures pressed into the upper 80s and even low 90s for some. The second half of our final weekend in August is about to get even hotter as both air temperatures and heat index values will land in the 90s. It will likely feel as hot as the mid 90s for many. Plan to take care in the heat. This may not be the final push in the 90s this year, but these hot days will become fewer as we will hit September soon. Spotty rain showers are possible in the afternoon tomorrow, otherwise we'll remain dry.

The next weather-maker that we are watching is a cold front which will glide in at the start of the new work week. Rain and thunderstorm chances are on the table both Monday and Tuesday, but Tuesday holds the higher chance. The cold front will drop some rain, then drop temperatures for mid week and the last day of August. September begins Thursday and it will feel more like it as high temperatures will dip to the lower 80s and hang out there for a few days with low humidity. The remainder of the week also looks dry.