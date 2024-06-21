Even hotter Saturday

High temperatures have continued to push into the 90s today with little sign that anything will be changing much this weekend. Saturday will be another scorcher of a day with highs in the mid 90s and feeling as hot as 100 degrees thanks to the humidity. Do be safe in the heat. For Sunday, we will see some changes including a cold front that will pass over Kentucky bringing us a chance at some rain and thunder. In fact, we actually will be under a marginal risk for severe storms on Sunday with the main threats very heavy rain and some wind with any storm. Because of showers, temperatures may not make it to 90 degrees that day. There are a couple of days that may reach the low 90s again next week, but eventually, hopefully, the high pressure breaks down some more and we get back to the 80s.