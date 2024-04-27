Even more warmth for Sunday

Watch Now
Posted at 6:13 PM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 18:13:07-04

It's been a nice, warm weekend so far, and we aren't done with it yet as temperatures will soar up into the low and even mid 80s coming up tomorrow. Dry weather will remain in place for the remainder of the weekend, but rain chances will enter the Bluegrass once again for the start of the work week. The same low pressure that is spawning large tornadoes across the Midwest today will arrive at our doorstep late Monday, but will drastically fizzle meaning we should not see the same type of bad weather here at home. Rain and thunder will still be around Tuesday as temperatures cool down just a bit, but only for one day. We shoot right back up into the mid 80s for Thursday for one last push of warmth. Oaks and Derby days are looking a touch more active with showers possible and also a bit cooler, too.

