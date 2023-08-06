Evening storms possible Sunday

Watch Now
Happy Sunday! We have a rainy start to your Sunday but sunshine and heat take over this afternoon. Clouds will linger throughout the day but we will still reach the upper 80s with humidity sticking around. By the late afternoon, you will want to stay weather aware. Strong to severe storms will be possible along a cold front arriving in Central Kentucky tonight/tomorrow morning. The main threats will be strong wind and heavy rain. Timing is a bit difficult with this front so storms may start firing up in the early evening, or not until our overnight/early Monday morning hours. By Tuesday, we will quiet down a bit and temperatures will fall to the low/mid 80s.

Have a great day and stay weather aware!

