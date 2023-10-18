Expect rain Thursday

Happy Wednesday! We finally got a break from the clouds and saw some sunshine today! We will start Thursday off with more sunshine and lows in the upper 40s/50s. Some shower chances and cloud cover move in for the late morning ahead of a cold front, and a second round of showers and storms ramp up by the afternoon/evening. Some of these storms could continue into Friday morning, but conditions will be much drier, and cooler, by Friday afternoon. We stay in the low 60s through the weekend.
Posted at 3:14 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 15:14:13-04
