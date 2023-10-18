Expect rain Thursday

Happy Wednesday! We finally got a break from the clouds and saw some sunshine today! We will start Thursday off with more sunshine and lows in the upper 40s/50s. Some shower chances and cloud cover move in for the late morning ahead of a cold front, and a second round of showers and storms ramp up by the afternoon/evening. Some of these storms could continue into Friday morning, but conditions will be much drier, and cooler, by Friday afternoon. We stay in the low 60s through the weekend.