Extreme cold hits Monday

Another winter system is wrapping up with many places in KY reaching the 1 to 2 inch snow mark as forecast. Light snow showers are still expected to fall through the early night, but taper off overnight. That is when some clouds start to clear and the wind picks up. A dangerously cold night and Monday are ahead as we could see wind chill values down to the negative single or even double digits! Monday's air temperatures will warm to the mid teens, but with winds still up around 5 to 10 mph, this will keep wind chills in the single digits most all day. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 pm in Lexington. Wear layers and protect all skin if you have to be out and be sure your pets are warm. We will see a lot of sun coming up this new week and very low precipitation chances. The temperature trend will grow through the week as we eventually warm to the 40s by next weekend.