Fall brings in some needed rain

And just like that, our very dry, hot weather pattern is starting to shift to a much more active, wetter and cooler pattern. This is our final evening of summer before we hit fall tomorrow afternoon and the temperatures will begin feeling much more like fall. The chance to see a few showers and thunderstorms remains in place overnight and for much of Monday, too. We will be under a Marginal Risk for severe weather tomorrow. Look for times of strong winds, heavy rain and lightning within thunderstorms. The weather will keep unsettled for the entire work week as we will see daily chances for rain and storms. By the end of Friday, we could see rainfall totals up to or even exceeding three inches! The temperature trend will decrease to the low 80s and upper 70s, too, which is much more seasonable for this time of year.