Fantastic and warmer weekend

The first few days of November have proven very late fall-like as the chill has fallen upon us and even bringing several nights worth of frost and freezes. We still have a couple of chilly nights ahead where lows will reach the freezing mark, but hopefully not below. For the weekend, the weather is looking fantastic. Beautiful, bright sunshine will continue for both Saturday and Sunday. The game day forecast (Saturday) looks wonderful with full sun and frost to start to the day, but we will warm well into the mid 50s by 4 pm. Unfortunately, kickoff is at 7 pm and that means the sun will be set and temperatures will plummet to and through the 40s. You will absolutely need a couple of clothing layers to enjoy the game.

For Sunday, we continue the warming trend where we look to more normal high temperatures (near 60 degrees) for the day. The dry stretch will linger into early next work week with plenty of sun and temperatures reaching the mid 60s for about 4 days! As the warm-up happens, something else will be on the horizon...rain. Low rain chances will begin Thursday and pick up for Friday as a cold front rolls in. This system will send our temperatures back to the 40s by next weekend. Reminder: set your clocks BACK one hour before bed time Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.