Fantastic End to November

It was a very pleasant weekend to end the month of November. We also have a nice start to December coming up, too. First things first, tonight will get cold. Overnight lows will drop down to the mid 20s with a mostly clear sky so that will set us up for some very cold air to kick off a new work week. Remember the coat! Later in the day, it will turn nicer like today with sunshine and a decent feel. Monday will be the coolest day of the work week with highs in the mid 40s.

If you're ready for the 50s again, you are in luck for they come back by Tuesday! Most of our week looks fantastic with sun and dry weather plus the warm-up. It will be a nice week for outdoor decorating, or raking up the leaves or mowing one last time. Rain chances remain very minimal all the way through Friday, but we do start to see a better chance of rain as we near the weekend again. A pretty good cold front looks to make an appearance by the very end of the weekend or start of next week. Until then, enjoy the warmth!