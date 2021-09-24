Fantastic Fall Weekend Coming

What a great evening it is to be at the Chicken Festival here in London. We have completely dry weather and the feel of fall which will stick around through most of the weekend, too. The rest of today will be great but tonight will turn off chilly again, in the low 50s with increasing clouds. The weak cold front will arrive by late morning and will bring us a chance to see a shower or two, but nothing like the rain we had on Wednesday. This front will scoot on through then we will dry back out in time for Sunday. Plenty of sunshine returns as another high pressure rolls in. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees Saturday then up into the mid 70s for Sunday.

Part of next work week will begin to feel like summer again with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Perfect for those that want to hang onto summer. Most of next week looks nice, sunny and dry again. We might see a shower by late week or next weekend. We also have an eye on the tropics as Sam is now a hurricane and forecast to become a major hurricane soon.