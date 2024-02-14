Fantastic February night

We've seen another great sunny day here in the Bluegrass with temperatures well into the 50s. Tonight, as you are heading out to celebrate Valentine's Day, you'll have completely dry weather as temperatures cool to the low 40s and eventually the upper 30s by Thursday morning. We keep nice and dry for the duration of Thursday along with some sun and a bit of added cloud cover in the afternoon. Another low pressure could usher in a rain/snow mix for part of Friday before temperatures fall to the 30s for highs on Saturday. The weekend is looking much colder, but we will once again warm to the 50s for much of next week.