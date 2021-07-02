Fantastic Fourth Weekend

The first day of July was terrible with flooding across the state, but today has been so much better. We will remain dry through the rest of the evening and weekend really. Temperatures have made it into the mid 70s in the Bluegrass and the upper 70s in southern KY, but it feels better as dew points are dropping. It will likely feel even better tomorrow before a bit of humidity comes back on a warmer Sunday and holiday.

The weekend is looking terrific for any plans you have. Each day will be filled with sunshine and very few clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb toward the 80-degree mark Saturday and then jump back up into the mid 80s on Sunday. Both days look dry at this point and evenings as well for fireworks-watching. As we move into next week, we begin to see more changes including some of the July heat coming back. Highs will soar up into the low 90s both Monday and Tuesday with Tuesday being the warmest. It will also start to feel more sticky with humidity on the rise. The first half of the week will remain dry, but scattered showers and storms shift our way toward mid and late week.