Fantastic Friday for fall meet

This work week has been very nice as we've had lots of sunny and even warm days, but now we trend toward the cooler, more November-like side of fall. The weekend temperature trend will be cooling down significantly though as many will only see the 60s now through Sunday. Sunny skies will be great for opening day at Keeneland's fall meet plus great for tailgating and game time at Kroger Field Saturday.

Today will bring the leading edge of the cooler air, but Saturday will be the coolest day with highs only around 60 degrees for most of the state. Overnight low temperatures will be dropping to the mid 30s bringing our first widespread frost potential starting tonight. A Frost Advisory will last until 10 am Saturday so be sure to protect the tender plants.

The entire weekend will remain dry, but we set our eyes on the chance for rain and thunderstorms coming next week. Before any rain, we'll warm right back up into the mid/upper 70s starting Tuesday then a stronger cold front will arrive mid week.