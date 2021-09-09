Fantastic Friday Weather

If you like both summer and fall, the weather this week has been for you! The great stretch of weather will continue into our Friday as well. For the next few days, you can expect sunshine overhead thanks to high pressure plus building afternoon scattered cumulus clouds with no rain attached. The dry weather trend will linger not only through the weekend, but into a good part of next week as well.

For the weekend, we are looking to get back to some warmer days. High temperatures will jump up to the upper 70s Friday, the low 80s on Saturday and likely push into the upper 80s by Sunday. Saturday looks great and dry for game day. Other than the added warmth in the Bluegrass, there really won't be much to add to the weather story. We are looking at nice dry conditions all the way through Tuesday, but a chance for showers likely returns by Wednesday when a brief system rolls in. Daily isolated shower chances will be the case for late week as well.