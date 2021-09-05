Fantastic Labor Day Weather

The cold front did its job by bringing us some rain today, in fact, it was a soggy day for some especially around and north of the I-64 corridor. As we roll on through our 3-day weekend, the last day looks to be the best of the 3! We can expect gradual clearing of skies overnight and lows cooling to the mid 50s thanks to the cold front. Patchy fog is possible if you wake early on Monday, otherwise we'll see a full day of sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. Even though no one should have to labor on Labor day, if you need to the weather will cooperate.

The rest of the work week looks great, too. By Tuesday night/Wednesday there could be a few showers roll through from a second cold front, but this one won't be nearly as wet. It will, however cause a slight dip in temperatures (upper 70s) before climbing back into the low/mid 80s (normal) by next weekend. Enjoy your Labor Day!