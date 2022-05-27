Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Fantastic Memorial Day weekend weather

Temperatures kicking up
283258283_1191578861600665_3859429883503596763_n.jpg
wlex
283258283_1191578861600665_3859429883503596763_n.jpg
Posted at 3:12 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 15:12:44-04

After almost a full week of unsettled weather, we now shift gears and roll into a beautiful stretch just in time for the 3 day weekend. Our Friday has held showers off and on all day with a rumble of thunder here and there, but nothing severe. As we roll into the night, showers are expected to fade as clouds remain. Low temperatures will dip to the mid 50s for another cool night then our temperatures head up to the mid 70s for highs Saturday afternoon. We will see more sun tomorrow, but still some clouds around.

Sunday will be even brighter as we welcome the dry stretch plus abundant sunshine for several days. High temperatures will hit the mid 80s Sunday and jump into the upper 80s by Memorial Day. Whatever you have planned for the weekend, you will have great weather for it, but remember the sunscreen! Most of next week will be great too, and rain stays away until late week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!