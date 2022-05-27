Fantastic Memorial Day weekend weather

After almost a full week of unsettled weather, we now shift gears and roll into a beautiful stretch just in time for the 3 day weekend. Our Friday has held showers off and on all day with a rumble of thunder here and there, but nothing severe. As we roll into the night, showers are expected to fade as clouds remain. Low temperatures will dip to the mid 50s for another cool night then our temperatures head up to the mid 70s for highs Saturday afternoon. We will see more sun tomorrow, but still some clouds around.

Sunday will be even brighter as we welcome the dry stretch plus abundant sunshine for several days. High temperatures will hit the mid 80s Sunday and jump into the upper 80s by Memorial Day. Whatever you have planned for the weekend, you will have great weather for it, but remember the sunscreen! Most of next week will be great too, and rain stays away until late week.