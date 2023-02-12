Fantastic Monday ahead

It's been a great weekend, and today was nearly as nice as you can get for mid February minus the breeze. We will continue the dry, quiet weather trend into our new work week including Monday. Look for a few clouds early then increasing sunshine through the afternoon with temperatures working up into the upper 50s and low 60s. Much of the same goes for Tuesday making for a nice, dry Valentines Day. As we head into midweek that's when another storm system will begin to move in toward our area. Before the action comes a huge warm-up to the low 70s again...for Wednesday. Because of the warmth, storms are becoming more likely for Thursday and a few of those have the capability of becoming strong to severe so we'll be watching the potential as it all unfolds. Once that system is through, that leads us to another brief cool-down for late week.