Fantastic rest of the weekend

After a pretty active start to the weekend with the passage of a cold front, we will dry out now and move toward more quiet weather for the remainder of the weekend. Temperatures tonight should fall off to the upper 40s making for a chilly start to Sunday. The rest of the day will be nice and comfortable with high temperatures climbing to the mid 70s. There's not a whole lot to report on with the weather next week either as we'll have sunny and dry days on repeat. The temperature trend is warming though. We'll see highs in the mid to even upper 80s by the end of the work week and next weekend. Enjoy the quiet weather!