Take advantage of Saturday

Friday was a fantastic weather day and we continue that same trend moving into our weekend. This morning began chilly with lows in the 50s, but we are warming up quickly. Look for plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures in the low 80s and humidity levels remain low/comfortable. Enjoy this dry day before things change for Sunday. Another low pressure will soon head our way and move the high pressure out. This low will send us into the mid 80s for Sunday and also bring a chance for rain showers or a thunderstorm. Not everyone will see rain Sunday, chances remain highest east of I-75 but you may want to keep the umbrella around most of the day. The new work week begins with shower chances lingering, but will keep to the lower side. The 80s will settle in for the next 8 days with no 90s in sight!